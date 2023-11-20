Hanto, four other firms raise early-stage funding

Aashit Verma, founder, Hanto

Proptech startup Hanto and consumer brands Sohamm Snacks, Yogify, Furry Feedz, and Phases Skincare raised early-stage funding, the companies said on Monday.

Hanto has raised $1.8 million (Rs 15 crore) in a seed funding round. The round, which was a mix of debt and equity infusion, was led by KredX’s founder Anurag Jain and saw participation from some angel investors.

Advertisement

The startup will use the funding to expand the team, acquire new buildings, and expand geographically across India.

Founded in 2019 by Aashit Verma, Hanto is a managed commercial real estate services provider. It integrates office spaces, retail, food and beverages, micro-stays and rooftop gardens, creating an internet-of-things (IoT) based connected world of commercial real estate solutions across various sectors.

It operates close to 70 offices across Bangalore and counts firms like Cred, Capillary, Chaipoint, JK Technologies as part of its client portfolio.

Advertisement

Hanto aims to expand its operations to other metros and tier II cities like Hyderabad, Pune, amongst others in the next five years and plans to grow its revenue to around Rs 700 crore by 2028.

Sohamm Snacks, Yogify, Furry Feedz, and Phases Skincare

Sohamm Snacks, Yogify, Furry Feedz, and Phases Skincare secured angel investment from a host of angel investors.

Advertisement

The fundraise was part of the angel fundraising show Indian Angels.

Healthy snacking brand Sohamm Snacks obtained Rs 50 lakh for a 15% equity stake and Rs 50 lakh as debt at 12% return on investment (ROI) from Shobhitam’s co-founder Aparna Thyagarajan and Rikant Pittie, co-founder of EaseMyTrip.

India- and Estonia-based Yogify secured Rs 35 lakh for a 10% stake and Rs 15 lakh as debt at 12% ROI from Value360’s Kunal Kishore, Shreedha Singh of The Ayurveda Co, InsuranceDekho’s founder Ankit Agrawal and Kinetic Group’s managing director Ajinkya Firodia.

Advertisement

Pet food brand Furry Feedz secured Rs 35 lakh for a 35% equity stake from Agrawal and Kishore and lastly, skincare brand Phases secured Rs 30 lakh for a 20% equity stake from Thyagarajan.

Share article on Leave Your Comments