Gulf PE firm Aliph Capital closes debut fund 20% below target

Premium Huda Al Lawati, founder and CEO, Aliph Capital

Aliph Capital, a UAE-based private equity firm that backs mid-market companies in the Gulf region, has closed its first fund 20% below the original target amid a challenging fundraising environment. The Abu Dhabi-headquartered firm, which had secured $125 million in anchor investment from sovereign investor ADQ in October 2022, marked the ......