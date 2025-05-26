Gulf PE firm Aliph Capital closes debut fund 20% below target
By Dilasha Seth

  • 26 May 2025
Huda Al Lawati, founder and CEO, Aliph Capital

Aliph Capital, a UAE-based private equity firm that backs mid-market companies in the Gulf region, has closed its first fund 20% below the original target amid a challenging fundraising environment.   The Abu Dhabi-headquartered firm, which had secured $125 million in anchor investment from sovereign investor ADQ in October 2022, marked the ......

