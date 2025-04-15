GSV, Z47 stare at losses as edtech portfolio firm shuts down

Premium Credit: Pexels

Multi-stage venture capital firm GSV Ventures and early-stage investor Z47 (formerly Matrix Partners India) are facing potential losses as an edtech portfolio company has ceased operations and laid off all employees, multiple people familiar with the development told VCCircle. GSV Ventures and Z47 had co-invested, along with US-based startup accelerator ......