Groww IPO fully booked on second day of bidding, driven by retail investors
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • TMT
  • Groww IPO fully booked on second day of bidding, driven by retail investors

Groww IPO fully booked on second day of bidding, driven by retail investors

By Reuters

  • 06 Nov 2025
  • Listen to Story
Groww IPO fully booked on second day of bidding, driven by retail investors
(From left) Groww co-founders Neeraj Singh, Harsh Jain, Lalit Keshre and Ishan Bansal

The $754-million initial public offering (IPO) by Groww's parent company Billionbrains Garage Ventures was fully subscribed on the second day of launch on Thursday, led by retail investors.

India's largest stock broker by number of active users received bids for 366.8 million shares as of 11:15 a.m. IST, as against 364.78 million shares on offer, exchange data showed.

Backed by Peak XV Partners and Tiger Global, Groww had raised Rs 29.85 billion ($339.61 million) from the so-called anchor investors on Monday ahead of the public launch of its IPO, which will close on November 7.

Advertisement

The issue ranks among the largest offerings so far in 2025, following floats by the likes of Tata Capital, LG Electronics India and HDB Financial, in what is expected to be a record year for fundraising in the Indian primary market. 

IPOGrowwBillionbrains Garage Ventures

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

Mantra Group raises $14 mn to expand identity-check and AI-based solutions

TMT

Mantra Group raises $14 mn to expand identity-check and AI-based solutions

Premium
Helios roping in another PE firm for Moroccan portfolio company

TMT

Helios roping in another PE firm for Moroccan portfolio company

Nexus-backed AI startup Giga snags $61 mn in Series A round

TMT

Nexus-backed AI startup Giga snags $61 mn in Series A round

Diageo's India arm to review investment in RCB cricket team owner

TMT

Diageo's India arm to review investment in RCB cricket team owner

Pro
Eight Roads, Qualcomm, Mirae, IFC to reap multi-bagger from Indian logistics firm

Infrastructure

Eight Roads, Qualcomm, Mirae, IFC to reap multi-bagger from Indian logistics firm

UAE wins big from Trump friendship, Microsoft to invest $15 bn to build AI infra

TMT

UAE wins big from Trump friendship, Microsoft to invest $15 bn to build AI infra

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW