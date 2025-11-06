Groww IPO fully booked on second day of bidding, driven by retail investors

(From left) Groww co-founders Neeraj Singh, Harsh Jain, Lalit Keshre and Ishan Bansal

The $754-million initial public offering (IPO) by Groww's parent company Billionbrains Garage Ventures was fully subscribed on the second day of launch on Thursday, led by retail investors.

India's largest stock broker by number of active users received bids for 366.8 million shares as of 11:15 a.m. IST, as against 364.78 million shares on offer, exchange data showed.

Backed by Peak XV Partners and Tiger Global, Groww had raised Rs 29.85 billion ($339.61 million) from the so-called anchor investors on Monday ahead of the public launch of its IPO, which will close on November 7.

The issue ranks among the largest offerings so far in 2025, following floats by the likes of Tata Capital, LG Electronics India and HDB Financial, in what is expected to be a record year for fundraising in the Indian primary market.

