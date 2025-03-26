GreenFortune, Vahdam, Nabhdrishti, Antithesis, Mila Beauté secure fresh funding

Antithesis founder Aparna Saxena

Windows and doors brand GreenFortune, wellness brand Vahdam, aerospace startup Nabhdrishti, beauty and personal care brand Antithesis, and homegrown color cosmetics brand Mila Beauté have raised fresh funding, the companies said on Wednesday.



GreenFortune

GreenFortune, a windows and doors brand, has raised $4.5 million (Rs 39 crore) in a funding round led by Foundamental, with participation from Titan Capital Winners Fund and existing investors, including Incubate Fund Asia.

The funding will be used to fuel national expansion, increase volumes sixfold, and develop PartnerGate, the company’s proprietary tech platform, into a full-stack solution aimed at enhancing customer service, the company said in a statement.

Additionally, it aims to triple its in-house R&D/design and technical services capabilities to develop new products across various materials and become a comprehensive solution provider for fenestration products.

Founded in May 2022 by Dilip Kumar and Pratyusha Kosaraju, and based in Hyderabad, the company serves India’s fenestration industry by offering premium-quality, affordable, and accessible products. The brand is available in over 100 locations across India, with its materials used to supply over 2 million square feet of windows and doors, according to the company.

GreenFortune last raised $1 million in July 2023, led by Incubate Fund Asia.



Vahdam India

Vahdam India, an Indian wellness brand specializing in teas, herbs, and botanicals, has raised $3 million in funding from SIDBI Venture Capital.

“This equity raise is a strategic investment and not part of a formal funding round, as the company is already well-capitalized,” Vahdam India said in a statement. The company has been expanding its offline distribution network and recently launched its products in over 2,000 Walmart stores across the US.

For 2024-25, Vahdam said it is on track to achieve net revenues over Rs 265 crore and EBITDA profitability.

Founded in 2015 by Bala Sarda, Vahdam India operates through wholly-owned subsidiaries in key markets, including the US, Canada, the UK, and Europe.

The brand has raised over Rs 200 crore in primary funding to date.

Nabhdrishti Aerospace, an aerospace startup focused on advanced propulsion and power generation, has secured $3 million in funding led by Accel, with participation from existing investors, including IIMA Ventures.

Founded in 2023 by Rohit Chouhan, Arjun Srivatsa, and Antanu Sadhu, Nabhdrishti Aerospace develops propulsion systems for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), hybrid electric VTOLs, urban air mobility, and distributed power generation applications.

With the new funding, Nabhdrishti plans to test three engine prototypes, conduct flight trials with customer UAVs, and begin early revenue generation. The company also aims to expand its team by the end of the year, hiring talent across engineering, production, and customer support functions, it said in a statement.

Antithesis, a beauty and personal care brand, has secured Rs 5 crore in pre-seed funding. The round was co-led by Rukam Capital and V3 Ventures.

The strategic investment will support Antithesis’s aggressive growth as a digital-first beauty company. The funds will be used for product innovation, expanding market and distribution channels, and strengthening its presence in India’s personal care market, the company said in a statement.

Founded by Aparna Saxena, former partner at venture capital firm Good Capital, Antithesis aims to simplify personal care by challenging the conventional multi-product approach.

Mila Beauté

Mila Beauté, a homegrown color cosmetics brand, has raised $2.16 million in its pre-Series A funding round, led by Rukam Capital.

The investment valued the company at Rs 303 crore. The funding will primarily be used for expansion and R&D. Mila Beauté aims to strengthen its core business in the color cosmetics segment while also investing in new product development, scaling operations, and deepening its market presence. A significant portion of the funds will also be used to upgrade its manufacturing capabilities, the company said in a statement.

Currently, the brand has an annual revenue of $7.23 million. Mila Beauté is targeting 2x growth in the next 12–18 months, as per the statement.

