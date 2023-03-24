facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • General
  • Grapevine: Vedanta approaches SWFs for stake sale; Phoenix ARC to buy Bandhan's bad loans

Grapevine: Vedanta approaches SWFs for stake sale; Phoenix ARC to buy Bandhan's bad loans

By Shubhobrota Dev Roy

  • 24 Mar 2023
Grapevine: Vedanta approaches SWFs for stake sale; Phoenix ARC to buy Bandhan's bad loans
Credit: 123RF.com

With debt repayments up to $2 billion maturing by June, billionaire Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Resources Ltd (VRL) has reached out to investors for a strategic stake sale of up to 10% in India-listed Vedanta Ltd (VEDL), The Economic Times reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

According to multiple sources aware of the development, Vedanta Resources has reached out to sovereign wealth funds (SWFs) and alternative asset managers from the Gulf including Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala, ADQ, Bahrain’s Investcorp, and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) for up to 10% dilution in the company, said people in the know.  

Phoenix ARC

Advertisement

Kotak Mahindra Bank-backed Phoenix Asset Reconstruction Co is set to acquire the Rs 4,930-crore distressed loan portfolio of Bandhan Bank, The Economic Times reported, citing two people aware of the development.

An offer of Rs 739 crore by Phoenix ARC, made early this week to acquire Bandhan's two pools of bad loans, has triggered a Swiss Challenge auction to be held on 27 March, the people said.  

Advertisement
Vedanta Resources LtdMubadalaADQBahrain’s InvestcorpPhoenix Asset Reconstruction CoBandhan Bank

Share article on

Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Losses will continue to narrow over next couple of years: Policybazaar UAE

Finance

Losses will continue to narrow over next couple of years: Policybazaar UAE

Premium
Impact investing values dipped in 2022 as investors hit brakes on late-stage funding

General

Impact investing values dipped in 2022 as investors hit brakes on late-stage funding

Grapevine: Vedanta approaches SWFs for stake sale; Phoenix ARC to buy Bandhan's bad loans

General

Grapevine: Vedanta approaches SWFs for stake sale; Phoenix ARC to buy Bandhan's bad loans

How banking turmoil is taking leverage out of private equity buyouts

Finance

How banking turmoil is taking leverage out of private equity buyouts

Why dealmakers expect M&A activity to pick up despite facing 'brick wall'

Finance

Why dealmakers expect M&A activity to pick up despite facing 'brick wall'

Govt may propose removing long-term tax benefits for debt mutual funds

Finance

Govt may propose removing long-term tax benefits for debt mutual funds

Advertisement