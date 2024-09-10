Grapevine: Three firms make cut for Avendus; suitors line up for HUL ice-cream unit

Premium Credit: Thinkstock

Carlyle, Premji Invest, and Japan's Mizuho Financial Group are vying to acquire a controlling stake in Avendus Capital, currently owned by KKR, a media report said. The three bidders advanced after an initial round of screening, which also saw interest from private equity players TPG Capital and TA Associates. Due diligence is underway, with final offers expected by the ......