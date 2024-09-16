Grapevine: Temasek nears VFS stake deal; LG Electronics taps banks for India IPO

Premium
Temasek Holdings Pte is nearing a deal to acquire a significant minority stake in VFS Global, valuing the visa outsourcing firm at around $7 billion, including debt, a media report said. The Singapore state-owned investor is expected to purchase about 20% of the company, which is majority-owned by Blackstone Inc., Bloomberg reported, citing people ......
