Grapevine: Temasek nears VFS stake deal; LG Electronics taps banks for India IPO
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • General
  • Grapevine: Temasek nears VFS stake deal; LG Electronics taps banks for India IPO

Grapevine: Temasek nears VFS stake deal; LG Electronics taps banks for India IPO

By Sreeja Biswas

  • 16 Sep 2024
Premium
Grapevine: Temasek nears VFS stake deal; LG Electronics taps banks for India IPO
Credit: Thinkstock

Temasek Holdings Pte is nearing a deal to acquire a significant minority stake in VFS Global, valuing the visa outsourcing firm at around $7 billion, including debt, a media report said.      The Singapore state-owned investor is expected to purchase about 20% of the company, which is majority-owned by Blackstone Inc., Bloomberg reported, citing people ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Grapevine: Temasek nears VFS stake deal; LG Electronics taps banks for India IPO

General

Grapevine: Temasek nears VFS stake deal; LG Electronics taps banks for India IPO

Premium
Deals Digest: Momentum recovers from 6-week low, aided by Blackstone-Ventive deal

General

Deals Digest: Momentum recovers from 6-week low, aided by Blackstone-Ventive deal

Premium
Grapevine: Torrent may buy into CVC-backed Gujarat Titan; Alkem gets PE suitors

General

Grapevine: Torrent may buy into CVC-backed Gujarat Titan; Alkem gets PE suitors

Premium
Grapevine: Haldiram's stake sale hits stalemate; French firm checks into New Shop

General

Grapevine: Haldiram's stake sale hits stalemate; French firm checks into New Shop

Premium
Grapevine: O2 Power shortlists three bidders; WeWork India, Simpliwork eye IPOs

General

Grapevine: O2 Power shortlists three bidders; WeWork India, Simpliwork eye IPOs

How the new rules notified by the competition regulator could impact M&As

General

How the new rules notified by the competition regulator could impact M&As

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW