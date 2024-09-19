Grapevine: Temasek eyes hospital chain; Thyrocare weighs radiology ops divestment

Temasek Holdings is nearing a deal to acquire Peak XV's 18-20% stake in Bengaluru-based Cloudnine Hospitals for around $125 million (Rs 1,046 crore), a media report said. The transaction, which has been under negotiation for over 18 months, values the hospital chain at approximately $600 million, Mint reported, citing people aware of the matter. Peak XV, ......