Grapevine: Tata Capital eyes higher valuation in planned IPO; Nexus plans new VC fund
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • General
  • Grapevine: Tata Capital eyes higher valuation in planned IPO; Nexus plans new VC fund

Grapevine: Tata Capital eyes higher valuation in planned IPO; Nexus plans new VC fund

By Roshan Abraham

  • 24 Jul 2025
Premium
Grapevine: Tata Capital eyes higher valuation in planned IPO; Nexus plans new VC fund
Credit: Reuters

Non-banking finance company Tata Capital Ltd is eyeing a valuation of $18 billion to $20 billion in its planned initial public offering, higher than an earlier target of about $11 billion, according to a media report.  This could likely rank the company as India's fourth-biggest NBFC, Bloomberg reported, citing sources. Bajaj Finance ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
Grapevine: EQT, Bain Capital, Warburg Pincus, Whirlpool of India, Nash Industries in news

General

Grapevine: EQT, Bain Capital, Warburg Pincus, Whirlpool of India, Nash Industries in news

Pro
Mid-stage startup funding jumps in Q2 but late-stage dealmaking cools

General

Mid-stage startup funding jumps in Q2 but late-stage dealmaking cools

Premium
Grapevine: Avanse Financial, Bonfiglioli Group, CleverTap in news

General

Grapevine: Avanse Financial, Bonfiglioli Group, CleverTap in news

Premium
Grapevine: Brookfield, EQT eyeing Gland Pharma; JSW Cement, Captain Fresh in IPO news

General

Grapevine: Brookfield, EQT eyeing Gland Pharma; JSW Cement, Captain Fresh in IPO news

Premium
Deals Digest: Big bets by Multiples, Gaja lift deal street; takeovers stay muted

General

Deals Digest: Big bets by Multiples, Gaja lift deal street; takeovers stay muted

BQP, DCGpac bag early-stage funding

General

BQP, DCGpac bag early-stage funding

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW