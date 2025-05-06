Grapevine: Sumitomo Mitsui, YES Bank, KKR and Avaada Group in news
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • General
  • Grapevine: Sumitomo Mitsui, YES Bank, KKR and Avaada Group in news

Grapevine: Sumitomo Mitsui, YES Bank, KKR and Avaada Group in news

By Nitesh Kumar

  • 06 May 2025
Premium
Grapevine: Sumitomo Mitsui, YES Bank, KKR and Avaada Group in news
Credit: Reuters

Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. (SMBC) is moving closer to acquire a substantial stake in YES Bank while private equity firm KKR is looking to revive the sale of its portfolio company RE Sustainability and Avaada Group is preparing for an initial public offering, separate media reports said.  SMBC-YES Bank SMBC is ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
Grapevine: Good Glamm, Nestle, Sahyadri Hospitals, 91Trucks in news

General

Grapevine: Good Glamm, Nestle, Sahyadri Hospitals, 91Trucks in news

Premium
Deals Digest: Two large transactions lift funding momentum this week; M&As slump

General

Deals Digest: Two large transactions lift funding momentum this week; M&As slump

Crypto industry descends on Dubai as Trump euphoria recedes

General

Crypto industry descends on Dubai as Trump euphoria recedes

Premium
Grapevine: Mensa Brands, Carlyle, PNB Housing, Saudi Aramco in news

General

Grapevine: Mensa Brands, Carlyle, PNB Housing, Saudi Aramco in news

Premium
Grapevine: Shell, Sprng Energy, JSW MG Motor India in news

General

Grapevine: Shell, Sprng Energy, JSW MG Motor India in news

Premium
Grapevine: KKR-backed InCred, Bain Capital and Subway in news

General

Grapevine: KKR-backed InCred, Bain Capital and Subway in news

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW