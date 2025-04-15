Grapevine: Sanofi, CDPQ, Reliance Retail Ventures, and MoEngage in news

Premium
Indian drugmakers Glenmark, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, and Emcure Pharma are in early talks to acquire the French drugmaker Sanofi’s flagship insulin brand Lantus, a media report said. Sanofi has slashed its asking price for the brand to Rs 2,000 crore from Rs 3,000 crore earlier, The Economic Times reported, citing people ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.