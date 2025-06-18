Grapevine: Sahajanand Medical, Udaan, ShopKirana, Kuku FM in news

Premium
Stent maker Sahajanand Medical Technologies is set to file draft papers for a planned initial public offering while B2B ecommerce firm Udaan is in advanced talks to acquire ShopKirana. Meanwhile, Kuku FM is raising fresh funds from new and existing investors, according to separate media reports. Sahajanand Medical Technologies Sahajanand Medical Technologies, ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.