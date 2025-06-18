Grapevine: Sahajanand Medical, Udaan, ShopKirana, Kuku FM in news
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • General
  • Grapevine: Sahajanand Medical, Udaan, ShopKirana, Kuku FM in news

Grapevine: Sahajanand Medical, Udaan, ShopKirana, Kuku FM in news

By Nitesh Kumar

  • 18 Jun 2025
Premium
Grapevine: Sahajanand Medical, Udaan, ShopKirana, Kuku FM in news
Credit: VCCircle

Stent maker Sahajanand Medical Technologies is set to file draft papers for a planned initial public offering while B2B ecommerce firm Udaan is in advanced talks to acquire ShopKirana. Meanwhile, Kuku FM is raising fresh funds from new and existing investors, according to separate media reports. Sahajanand Medical Technologies Sahajanand Medical Technologies, ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
Grapevine: Advent International, Kotak Alts and Vedantu in news

General

Grapevine: Advent International, Kotak Alts and Vedantu in news

Premium
Grapevine: Manipal Health, Fortis, Manjushree Technopack, General Catalyst in news

General

Grapevine: Manipal Health, Fortis, Manjushree Technopack, General Catalyst in news

Premium
Deals Digest: Large PE transaction lifts funding momentum

General

Deals Digest: Large PE transaction lifts funding momentum

Premium
Grapevine: NHAI, Capillary Technologies, Spinny, Durlabh Darshan in news

General

Grapevine: NHAI, Capillary Technologies, Spinny, Durlabh Darshan in news

Premium
Grapevine: Jubilant Bhartia, GEF Capital, Meesho, Snapmint in news

General

Grapevine: Jubilant Bhartia, GEF Capital, Meesho, Snapmint in news

Premium
Grapevine: Pine Labs, Harman, Apax, Bain, Carlyle, Diageo in news

General

Grapevine: Pine Labs, Harman, Apax, Bain, Carlyle, Diageo in news

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW