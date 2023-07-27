Grapevine: RP-Sanjiv Goenka in fray for chemicals firm; Contlo, SK Finance eye funding

Premium Credit: Thinkstock

P-Sanjiv Goenka Group and Dorf Ketal have joined the race to buy a Pune-based speciality chemicals company at a valuation in excess of Rs 4,500 crore, a media report said. The two companies are looking to acquire Aquapharm Chemicals, which makes specialty chemicals for water treatment, The Economic Times reported, citing people close to the matter. The promoters are likely to sell their entire shareholding in the ......