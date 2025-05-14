Grapevine: Reliance Industries, Asian Paints, Tata 1mg, Moneyview in news

Premium Asian Paints logo in an illustration. | Credit: Reuters/Dado Ruvic

Fintech firm Moneyview has engaged bankers for a planned initial public offering, online pharmacy Tata 1mg is seeking to raise fresh capital while Reliance Industries Ltd has revived a plan to sell its stake in Asian Paints, according to separate media reports. Moneyview Apis Partners-backed fintech unicorn Moneyview is preparing for an ......