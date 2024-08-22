Grapevine: Premji, Pai family offices eye Akasa; Temasek weighs India JV exit

Premium
Premji Invest and Claypond Capital, the family offices of Wipro's Azim Premji and Manipal Group's Ranjan Pai, respectively, are in advanced talks to invest $125 million (Rs 1,049 crore) in Akasa Air, valuing the Indian airline at over $350 million, a media report said. This would mean a fourfold rise in valuation that was arrived at ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.