Grapevine: Premji, Pai family offices eye Akasa; Temasek weighs India JV exit

Premium Credit: Pixabay

Premji Invest and Claypond Capital, the family offices of Wipro's Azim Premji and Manipal Group's Ranjan Pai, respectively, are in advanced talks to invest $125 million (Rs 1,049 crore) in Akasa Air, valuing the Indian airline at over $350 million, a media report said. This would mean a fourfold rise in valuation that was arrived at ......