Grapevine: Piramal, TPG set to exit Shriram General Insurance

Private equity firm TPG and Ajay Piramal-led Piramal Group are on the verge of selling their combined stake of about 30% in Shriram General Insurance Holdings, a media report said.

The firm is likely to be valued around $2 billion in the transaction, Business Standard reported, citing sources close to the development,

This comes soon after the merger of Shriram Capital Ltd and Shriram City Union Finance Ltd with Shriram Transport Finance Ltd to create the largest retail non-banking financial company in India, Shriram Finance Ltd. It was widely believed the restructuring would pave the way for the exit of Piramal and TPG.