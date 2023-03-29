facebook-page-view
Grapevine: Piramal, TPG set to exit Shriram General Insurance

By Shubhobrota Dev Roy

  • 29 Mar 2023
Credit: VCCircle

Private equity firm TPG and Ajay Piramal-led Piramal Group are on the verge of selling their combined stake of about 30% in Shriram General Insurance Holdings, a media report said. 

The firm is likely to be valued around $2 billion in the transaction, Business Standard reported, citing sources close to the development,   

While Piramal holds a 20% stake in the firm, TPG holds about 9.5%. Shriram Capital holds 63.88%. 

Advertisement

This comes soon after the merger of Shriram Capital Ltd and Shriram City Union Finance Ltd with Shriram Transport Finance Ltd to create the largest retail non-banking financial company in India, Shriram Finance Ltd. It was widely believed the restructuring would pave the way for the exit of Piramal and TPG.  

