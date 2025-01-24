Grapevine: Multiples may float continuation fund, Groww engages bankers for IPO

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

Private equity firm Multiples is gearing up to launch a continuation fund to back three of its portfolio companies, and Groww has started engaging bankers for its IPO, according to media reports. Multiples Private equity firm Multiples is set to launch a $300-400 million (up to Rs 3,450 crore) continuation fund to stay ......