Grapevine: Megha Engineering, Mizuho, Avendus, ART Fertility in news
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • General
  • Grapevine: Megha Engineering, Mizuho, Avendus, ART Fertility in news

Grapevine: Megha Engineering, Mizuho, Avendus, ART Fertility in news

By Nitesh Kumar

  • 09 Jun 2025
Premium
Grapevine: Megha Engineering, Mizuho, Avendus, ART Fertility in news
Credit: 123RF.com

Megha Engineering is set for a family settlement while Japan's Mizuho Financial Group is close to acquiring Avendus Capital and IVI RMA Global will buy ART Fertility Clinics, according to separate media reports. Megha Engineering PV Krishna Reddy, co-founder of infrastructure giant Megha Engineering and Infrastructure (MEIL), is set to acquire a ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
Deals Digest: PE/VC investment transactions flat as focus shifts to exits

General

Deals Digest: PE/VC investment transactions flat as focus shifts to exits

Premium
Grapevine: Jupiter, Medibuddy, Scaler, Bloom Hotels in fundraising news

General

Grapevine: Jupiter, Medibuddy, Scaler, Bloom Hotels in fundraising news

Premium
Grapevine: ChrysCapital, The Sleep Company, Metro Group, Unacademy, Airlearn in news

General

Grapevine: ChrysCapital, The Sleep Company, Metro Group, Unacademy, Airlearn in news

Premium
Grapevine: TPG, Apax, Venturi Partners, Carlyle and Tilaknagar Industries in news

General

Grapevine: TPG, Apax, Venturi Partners, Carlyle and Tilaknagar Industries in news

Premium
Grapevine: IndusInd, Tenet Diagnostics, Pepperfry, Plush look to raise capital

General

Grapevine: IndusInd, Tenet Diagnostics, Pepperfry, Plush look to raise capital

Premium
How Marico Innovation Foundation is building India's next wave of soonicorns

General

How Marico Innovation Foundation is building India's next wave of soonicorns

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW