Grapevine: Mahle, Sequoia Capital, Vance, and Shapoorji Pallonji Group in news

Premium

Germany’s Mahle GmbH is exploring an initial public offering (IPO) for its Indian unit, Sequoia Capital is in talks to invest in a Bengaluru-based payments startup, and Shapoorji Pallonji Group is set to launch a massive fundraising this week, according to various media reports. Mahle GmbH German auto parts maker Mahle GmbH ......