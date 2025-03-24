Grapevine: Madison World, Tata Capital, InfraMarket, M&M and Pavestone in news

Premium
The India units of French advertising and communication companies Publicis Groupe and Havas Network are in separate talks to acquire a majority stake in Sam Balsara-owned Madison World, a media report said. Balsara is looking to align with a global network to boost Madison’s scale, The Economic Times reported, citing people aware of ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.