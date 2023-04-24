Grapevine: KKR to wind down realty NBFC; Brookfield buys stake in CleanMax

Credit: Reuters

Global private equity firm KKR, which had floated a real estate-focused non-banking financial company (NBFC) along with Singapore's sovereign fund GIC, is looking to shutter the platform, Financial Express reported, citing people close to the development.

The individuals mentioned above said that KKR also tried to bring in investors for its real estate NBFC – KKR India Asset Finance (KIAFL) – but it could not do it due to unknown reasons.

The KKR’s NBFC is said to have a loan book of Rs 4,000 crore and has lent to developers like Lodha group, Runwal group, Signature Global, among others, in the past.

Canadian investor Brookfield has bought 51% stake in CleanMax Solar, which provides renewable energy to commercial and industrial establishments, The Economic Times reported, citing two sources aware of the development.

The equity value of the company is between Rs 3,500 crore and Rs 4,000 crore.

This will be Brookfield’s second renewable deal in as many months, having agreed to invest $1 billion in serial Avaada Ventures, run by serial entrepreneur Vineet Mittal.

TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd, the logistics arm of the TVS Group, is set to file a fresh draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) for an initial public offering (IPO) this week, The Economic Times reported, citing bankers in the know.

The new public issue size is likely to be around Rs 1,200 crore, including a fresh issue and an offer for sale (OFS) from the existing investors. However, the promoters are not participating in the OFS in a digression from the previous filing, according to bankers.

