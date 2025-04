Grapevine: InCred plans new private credit fund; IndoSpace mulls IPO

Premium Saurabh Jhalaria, CIO for alternative credit strategies, InCred

InCred Financial Services, which counts private equity firm KKR as an investor, plans to raise Rs 1,500 crore ($174 million) through a new private credit fund as it looks to increase lending to small and mid-sized businesses, a media report said. The new fund will be managed by InCred Alternative Investments ......