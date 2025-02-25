Grapevine: Felix, Tata Play, Airtel Digital, JC Flowers, others in news
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Healthcare
  • Grapevine: Felix, Tata Play, Airtel Digital, JC Flowers, others in news

Grapevine: Felix, Tata Play, Airtel Digital, JC Flowers, others in news

By Roshan Abraham

  • 25 Feb 2025
Premium
Grapevine: Felix, Tata Play, Airtel Digital, JC Flowers, others in news
Credit: Felix website

Ireland-headquartered drugmaker Felix Pharmaceuticals is seeking to offload a controlling stake in its Gurugram-based unit, while Tata Play and Airtel Digital TV are in the last legs of a merger deal amid growing demand for over-the-top (OTT) platforms, according to media reports.  Further, JC Flowers is set to take over Saraswat ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
Leapfrog Investments set to mark full exit from healthcare portfolio firm

Healthcare

Leapfrog Investments set to mark full exit from healthcare portfolio firm

Pro
Is CVC Capital meeting the exit benchmark as KKR takes control of Healthcare Global?

Healthcare

Is CVC Capital meeting the exit benchmark as KKR takes control of Healthcare Global?

Pro
Somerset exits nutraceutical bet after IPO stalls but misses the benchmark

Healthcare

Somerset exits nutraceutical bet after IPO stalls but misses the benchmark

Pharma products maker Vaishali Pharma marks debut acquisition

Healthcare

Pharma products maker Vaishali Pharma marks debut acquisition

Premium
HealthQuad-backed CarePal Group aims for profitability on the back of new verticals

Healthcare

HealthQuad-backed CarePal Group aims for profitability on the back of new verticals

PE-backed stent maker Sahajanand Medical reshuffles top deck

Healthcare

PE-backed stent maker Sahajanand Medical reshuffles top deck

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW