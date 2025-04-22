Grapevine: Eversource, BluSmart, Yulu, Whirlpool, and Rebel Foods in news

Premium
Private equity firm Eversource Capital has submitted a Rs 1,200 crore non-binding offer to take over EV ride-hailing firm BluSmart, a media report said. Eversource, however, may not move forward with a deal due to regulatory scrutiny at Gensol Engineering, the main lessor of BluSmart’s fleet of electric vehicles, The Economic ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.