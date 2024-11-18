Grapevine: Boat, Zomato, Brookfield, Porter, Piramal-Bain ARC, Oyo, MPL in news

Premium
Gentari Sdn Bhd has agreed to acquire a renewables portfolio from Brookfield Asset Management, while Zomato has enlisted Morgan Stanley, and Boat has appointed bankers for their QIP and IPO, respectively, according to various media reports. Additionally, private equity (PE) firms are in talks to invest in Porter, Mobile Premier ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.