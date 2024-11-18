Grapevine: Boat, Zomato, Brookfield, Porter, Piramal-Bain ARC, Oyo, MPL in news

Premium A person holds Indian currency notes in New Delhi. | Credit: Reuters

Gentari Sdn Bhd has agreed to acquire a renewables portfolio from Brookfield Asset Management, while Zomato has enlisted Morgan Stanley, and Boat has appointed bankers for their QIP and IPO, respectively, according to various media reports. Additionally, private equity (PE) firms are in talks to invest in Porter, Mobile Premier ......