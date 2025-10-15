Grapevine: Bira 91, GIP, Cloudnine Hospitals, Volkswagen in news

Premium An employee carries Bira beer cans to deliver them to a customer at a liquor store in Mumbai, India March 23, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Investors in Bira 91-maker B9 Beverages are considering a leadership change amid financial concerns, while GIP is looking to exit Vena Energy India. Further, Cloudnine Hospitals is in talks to acquire Apollo Cradle, Volkswagen and JSW are exploring a JV, and Pahal Financial has acquired Sub-K’s microfinance delivery business, according to ......