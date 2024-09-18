Grapevine: Aragen Life, Urban Company investors weigh stake sale

Promoters and investors in Aragen Life Sciences, the Goldman Sachs-backed contract research organisation (CRO), plan to sell a 10% stake in a pre-IPO round, valuing the company at Rs 10,000-12,000 crore ($1.5 billion), a media report said. Potential investors, including Quadria Capital and Denmark-based pharmaceutical firm Novo Nordisk, are in early talks for a minority stake, ......