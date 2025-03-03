GPs should align with corporates’ investment strategy: Panelists at VCCircle summit

Premium Bharti AXA's Rahul Bhuskute and ICICI Venture's Sharad Malpani at VCCircle event

General partners of private equity and venture capital funds should align themselves with the strategy of corporate investors who are looking to invest in alternatives, according to panelists at the VCCircle Limited Partners Summit 2025. “Typically, corporates invest in a particular theme. As some of the companies within this theme scale up, ......