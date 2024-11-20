GPS ropes in former civil servant Deepak Agarwal to head project development arm

Deepak Agarwal, managing director, GPSR ARYA

Bangalore-based biogas engineering firm GPS Renewables Pvt Ltd, which is backed by SBICap Venture, has appointed Deepak Agarwal, a former civil servant and green energy industry veteran to head its project development arm ARYA.

Agarwal has worked across domains such as waste management and bio-CNG for over three decades and both in the government and private sectors. He has worked in senior positions across organizations such as A2Z Green Waste Management, IL&FS Environmental, and EverEnviro.

Agarwal, an alumnus of IIT Roorkee and the Defense Services Staff College, Wellington, has also been on several government committees on waste management and was the vice-president of Waste Management Association.

GPS, a full-stack biofuels firm offering technology and project solutions for climate-positive biofuel projects, was set up by IIM Bangalore alumni Mainak Chakraborty and Sreekrishna Sankar in 2012.

In January 2022, GPS Renewables had raised an undisclosed amount from the Neev II fund, which is run by SBICap Ventures.

Before that, in September 2020, the company had raised $3 million in a series A funding round from a bunch of impact investots including Caspian and Hivos-Tridos Fund, VCCirle had reported.

“Over the next few months, ARYA will be at the forefront of enhancing biofuel production capacity with a number of impactful projects and partnerships in the pipeline. Deepak’s expertise in the biofuels industry will be instrumental in scaling ARYA’s impact,” Chakraborty said.

GPS counts among its clients Microsoft, Intel, Bosch, Intel, Saint Gobain, Reliance, Infosys, the Tata Group, Apollo Hospitals, Thermax, ITC Hotels, Sheraton, Hayatt, Royal Enfield and the Marriot Group, among others.

