Google Cloud has appointed Bikram Singh Bedi as the new managing director for India. Bedi, with over 26 years of leadership experience, will succeed Karan Bajwa, who was appointed the leader for APAC cloud operations at Google Cloud last month.

The former president of strategy and new initiatives at Grofers will lead Google Cloud’s sales and operations teams in India, a statement said.

Bedi also set up AWS business in India and was the company’s head of India and South Asia for six years. He has held leadership positions at IBM and Oracle.

“I’m excited about this new challenge and I look forward to extending Google Cloud’s momentum in India. The true test of 2021 will be how enterprises will leverage cloud computing to modernize and scale for growth and Google Cloud is committed to help them accelerate their digital transformation to build a strong foundation for the future,” Bedi said.

As per a 2020 report by market intelligence firm IDC, Google Cloud is expected to see strong growth in India by 2025.

The company has plans to set up a second Indian cloud region in Delhi by 2021. The company currently has eight cloud regions in the Asia Pacific and 22 such regions globally. Its clients in APAC include Tech Mahindra, L&T Finance, Wipro, Samsung Electronics, Foxconn and Kia Motors.