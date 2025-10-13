GoodScore, Without raise funds; Concord Control ups stake in Progota India

AI-powered fintech platform GoodScore and impact-first deep-tech material science venture Without have raised funding in their latest rounds. Meanwhile, Concord Control Systems has increased its stake in Progota India.

Bengaluru-based AI-powered fintech platform GoodScore has raised $13 million (Rs 115 crore) in a Series A funding round led by Peak XV Partners, with participation from existing investors Stellaris Venture Partners and Saison Capital.

Founded in 2023 by Sanchit Bansal, GoodScore helps users manage their credit health through personalized AI-driven insights and expert guidance, enabling them to improve their credit scores and manage borrowings more effectively.

India’s growing fintech ecosystem has made credit more accessible, but also increased over-leverage and repayment stress. Personal loans overdue by more than 90 days reached 3.6% as of March 2025, while credit-card dues overdue for 91-360 days surged 44% year-on-year to nearly Rs 34,000 crore.

With many consumers juggling multiple loans, GoodScore aims to restore visibility, control, and discipline in personal credit management.

It offers an integrated platform that combines credit bureau data, transactional insights, and behavioural patterns to provide real-time credit monitoring, personalized score improvement guidance, and repayment tracking.

The platform also includes AI-led educational content, spend tracking, and access to human experts, helping users make smarter financial decisions, maintain healthy credit habits, and ultimately access loans at affordable rates.

Without, a Pune-based impact-first deep-tech material science enterprise, has raised $1.9 million (around Rs 16.8 crore) in a seed funding round led by Rewilding Wealth.

The round also saw participation from actor Dia Mirza, impact fund Spectrum Impact, former Unilever packaging lead Veena More, and Acko co-founder Vishwanath Ramarao. Mirza joins the company as a strategic advisor, investor, and advocate.

The company has also launched a first-of-its-kind recycling demonstration plant in Pune, capable of processing up to 5 tonnes per month of previously “unrecyclable” plastic waste. The 1,030 square meter facility boasts end-to-end processing, from material intake and separation to chemical transformation, purification, and product manufacturing, with quality control and fully-stacked chemical lab testing embedded into a single operational stack.

Concord-Progota

Concord Control Systems Ltd, an Indian manufacturer of embedded electronics and critical electronic solutions, has increased its stake in Progota India Pvt Ltd to 46.5%.

Founded in 2021, Progota specializes in railway automation and ATP systems, catering to rising demand from major railway zones. The partnership combines Concord’s manufacturing and system-integration capabilities with Progota’s R&D expertise to scale India’s rail-safety ecosystem.

The acquisition aligns with Indian Railways’ target to equip 10,000 locomotives and 34,000 route kilometres with Kavach over the next six years, one of the world’s largest ATP deployments, the company said.

