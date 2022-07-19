GoIbibo founders-floated Eka Care raises $15 mn in Series A

Orbi Health Pvt Ltd, which runs healthtech startup Eka Care, has raised $15 million (around Rs 117 crore) in a Series A round led by Hummingbird Ventures.

Started by GoIbibo founders Vikalp Sahni and Deepak Tuli in 2020, Eka Care aims to build health profiles for Indians in a bid to achieve better health outcomes and savings in healthcare expenditure. It also has a digital clinic management tool.

The round also saw participation from 3one4Capital, Mirae Assets, Verlinvest, Aditya Birla Ventures, Binny Bansal and Cloud9 Hospitals founder Rohit MA, among others.

The funds will be invested towards product development, hiring and education initiatives pertaining to the benefits of maintaining a health profile and moving doctors toward digital practice.

In the first year of its launch, Eka Care claims to have over 3 crore health records, 16 lakh ABHAs (Ayushman Bharat health accounts), and over 5,000 doctors using its EMR (electronic medical report) solutions.

"Our clinic management tool is compliant with both NMC and NDHM guidelines. It helps reduce time in writing prescriptions, improves compliance and the overall income of the doctors. Our doctors are leading the digitization wave in the country," co-founder Deepak Tuli said.

Hummingbird Ventures, the lead investor in this round for Eka Care, was a part of the $96 million Series E round in surgical care unicorn, Pristyn Care in December 2021. The round valued the company at $1.4 billion.

The venture capitalist also recently participated in a $100 million Series D funding round for FPL Technologies-operated OneCard. The round propelled the credit card player into the much-coveted unicorn club with its valuation pegged at $1.2 billion. A unicorn is a privately held startup valued at over $1 billion.

“The overall objective of building a Digital India was to democratize digital and financial services for every Indian with an internet connection. The next act is to proliferate the use of digital health services in India with the government's UHI initiative,” Akshay Mehra, India lead, Hummingbird Ventures.

He added, “Our conviction in Eka Care is driven by the growing need for a horizontal platform built on the back of UHI, the product interoperability and the strength of the founders having previously scaled businesses across India.”