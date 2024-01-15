facebook-page-view
Go First's lenders set Jan 31 deadline for investor bids

By Reuters

  • 15 Jan 2024
The tail fins of Go First airline, formerly known as GoAir, passenger aircrafts are seen parked on the tarmac at the airport in New Delhi | Credit: Reuters

Lenders to India's Go First have set Jan. 31 as the deadline for financial bids to acquire the airline, two banking sources said on Sunday.

Go First filed for bankruptcy protection in May but lenders have more recently been considering liquidating the airline after failing to secure new investors.

"Banks have decided to give the resolution process another go and allow those suitors who have shown prior interest a chance to submit a concrete bid," said a banker with a state-run bank that has exposure to Go First.

Indian carrier SpiceJet said last month that it was considering an offer for Go First after conducting due diligence. Sharjah, UAE-based Sky One, Africa-focused Safrik Investments and U.S.-based NS Aviation have also shown interest in Go First, the two sources said.

Sky One, Safrik Investments and NS Aviation did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The second banker said the Committee of Creditors could also consider extending the month-end deadline at the request of a potential suitor. Neither of the sources wished to be identified as they are not authorised to speak to the media.

Go First's resolution professional, who conducts the insolvency process, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Go First's bankruptcy filing lists Central Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, IDBI Bank and Deutsche Bank among creditors to which the carrier owes a total of 65.21 billion rupees ($784.38 million).

Go First

