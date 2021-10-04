Stay Home. Read Quality News
GlobalBees acquires Matrix Partners-backed andMe

GlobalBees Brands Pvt Ltd, a Thrasio-style venture that aggregates and invests in e-commerce brands, has acquired Matrix Partners-backed andMe in its second acquisition in less than two months.

The acquisition marks its entry into the femtech space, GlobalBees said in a statement.

Operated by Bengaluru-based Merhaki Food and Nurition Pvt. Ltd, andMe was launched in September 2017 by IIT-Delhi alumni Ankur Goyal. The startup had previously raised funding from Matrix Partners and Sauce.vc.

In July, GlobalBees had raised $150 million (Rs 1,124 crore) in a mix of equity and debt in a Series A round of funding led by its parent company FirstCry.

GlobalBees was launched by FirstCry early this year with a corpus of $75 million. It looks to partner digitally native brands with a revenue rate of $1-20 million across categories like beauty, personal care, home, kitchen, food, nutrition, sports, and lifestyle.

In August, GlobalBees acquired home care brand The Better Home.

