GIC ups exposure to India infrastructure sector with over $100 mn bet

Premium
Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC has increased its exposure to India’s infrastructure sector by making an additional investment in an existing portfolio firm that it first backed a little more than three years ago. GIC, the most active among sovereign wealth funds as also global private equity giants operating in India, on Tuesday ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.