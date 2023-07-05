facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Healthcare
  • GIC-backed Syngene inks $88-mn deal to buy Stelis Biopharma’s unit

GIC-backed Syngene inks $88-mn deal to buy Stelis Biopharma’s unit

By Anuj Suvarna

  • 05 Jul 2023
GIC-backed Syngene inks $88-mn deal to buy Stelis Biopharma’s unit

Syngene International Ltd, a drug research company backed by Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC, is set to acquire Stelis Biopharma’s manufacturing unit in Bengaluru for Rs 702 crore (around $88 million) in cash.  

Syngene has signed a pact with the biopharmaceutical company to snap up its Unit 3, a biologics manufacturing unit, it said in a statement on Wednesday.  

"This acquisition strengthens our growing position as a leading biologics contract development and manufacturing service provider and adds drug substance capacity and a drug product capability years earlier than our internal capex program," said Jonathan Hunt, Syngene chief executive and managing director.   

Advertisement

The transaction comes about five months after GIC invested Rs 1,075.2 crore (around $131 million) in Syngene via a block deal.

The transaction has received approval from the boards of both companies and is anticipated to be completed within 90 days, contingent upon meeting customary conditions. This includes obtaining the necessary approvals from lenders and regulatory authorities, the statement added. 

Syngene said it will invest up to Rs 100 crore in repurposing and revalidating the facility. After the transaction is completed, the site will contribute an additional 20,000 litres of biologics drug substance manufacturing capacity to Syngene. Additionally, the site has the potential for future expansion, with the ability to accommodate an extra 20,000 litres of biologics drug substance manufacturing capacity.   

Advertisement

Syngene anticipates that the facility will become operational in 2024, following a comprehensive program of facility upgrades and re-validation. 

Syngene revenue from operations for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 increased 23% to Rs 3,193 crore from Rs 2,604 crore the year before. Its profit after tax, excluding exceptional items, grew 10% to Rs 464 crore. 

Advertisement
Syngene InternationalStelis BiopharmaGIC

Share article on

Advertisement

Articles

Indian equities benefit most from June foreign inflows into Asia

Markets

Indian equities benefit most from June foreign inflows into Asia

Why SEBI order against GIP can stifle growth of AIFs and their portfolio firms

Infrastructure

Why SEBI order against GIP can stifle growth of AIFs and their portfolio firms

GIC-backed Syngene inks $88-mn deal to buy Stelis Biopharma's unit

Healthcare

GIC-backed Syngene inks $88-mn deal to buy Stelis Biopharma's unit

Equirus Wealth appoints new MD, CEO

Finance

Equirus Wealth appoints new MD, CEO

Cavli Wireless, three others raise early-stage funding

TMT

Cavli Wireless, three others raise early-stage funding

Premium
InvAscent's fourth India health PE fund to buoy AUM towards $1 bn mark

Finance

InvAscent's fourth India health PE fund to buoy AUM towards $1 bn mark

Advertisement