GIC-backed IRB InvIT Fund raising fresh capital to buy road assets; hires bankers

Premium
IRB InvIT Fund, a publicly listed infrastructure investment trust (InvIT) that counts Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC as an investor, is planning to raise fresh capital to fuel its inorganic expansion and has appointed at least two bankers for the purpose, VCCircle has learnt. The highways-focused InvIT, sponsored by Mumbai-listed IRB ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.