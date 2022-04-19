Eeki automations Pvt Ltd, which runs agritech startup Eeki Foods, on Tuesday said it has secured $6.5 million (around Rs 50 crore) as a part of its Series A funding led by General Catalyst.

The round also saw participation from Avaana Capital and Better Capital, with angel investors including Irving Fain, (CEO and Founder of Bowery Farming), Subbu Palaniappan (Director & Head of Amazon Prime India), Srinivas Narayanan (former VP Engg at Facebook), Akhil Gupta and Amit Kumar Agarwal, (Co-founders of NoBroker.com).

“The fresh funds will be used to scale Eeki to hundreds of acres. This coming year, we will focus on building the team, technology and organisational scale to make this growth a reality," said Abhay Singh, CEO and Co-Founder of Eeki Foods.

"We are actively looking to establish partnerships with corporates, HNIs, and other retail farmers in Rajasthan, Delhi-NCR, and Maharashtra to build such farms across the country”, added Amit Kumar, COO and Co-Founder of Eeki Foods.

Founded in 2018 by IIT Bombay alumni Abhay Singh and Amit Kumar, EekiFoods claims to grow residue-free Indian staple vegetables through its patent-pending plant growth system.

Eeki Foods technology enables the farm's climate to be controlled, allowing vegetables to be grown all year without being affected by seasonal variations.

In February, the startup raised $2 million (around Rs 14 crore) funding led by Avaana Capital, along with participation from Better Capital and Icebreaker VC.

Last year, EekiFoods bagged capital from GSF Accelerator and individual investors in a pre-series A round.