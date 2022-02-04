Cred’s Kunal Shah, Livspace’s Ramakant Sharma, others back agritech platform EekiFoods

Eeki automations Pvt Ltd, which runs agritech startup EekiFoods, on Friday said it has raised $2 million (around Rs 14 crore) funding led by Avaana Capital, along with participation from Better Capital and Icebreaker VC.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kunal Shah, Founder of Cred, Ramakant Sharma, Founder of Livspace, Abhishek Kejriwal, Founder of Kutumb and Harsh Shah, Fynd Founder, O2 Angels Network and Gopinath K, Eeki IoT head, also took part in the round, besides existing investor Spectrum Impact.

The startup plans to use the fundraise to build-up its team, back technology and expand India footprint.

ADVERTISEMENT

Founded in 2018 by IIT Bombay alumni Abhay Singh and Amit Kumar, EekiFoods claims to grow residue-free Indian staple vegetables through its patent-pending plant growth system.

Plant growth system technology saves 80% water and yield 300% more than conventional farming.

The platform in a statement said it is joining hands with

corporates, high net-worth individuals, investors and local businesses to build farms across India, including Kota, Jaipur, Mumbai and Pune.

Last year, EekiFoods bagged capital from GSF Accelerator and individual investors in a pre-series A round.