3SC, a Gurugram based supply chain company, has raised $15 million (Rs 111 crore) in Series B funding led by GEF Capital Partners’ South Asia Fund.

GEF Capital Partners was spun out of US-based Global Environment Fund in 2018,

3SC plans to use the funds to expand domestically and across Europe and Southeast Asia, while also strengthening its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and analytics business.

“With strong industry tailwinds towards digitisation and our capitalised balance sheet, we are poised to grow 2-3x in the next couple of years. We will continue to invest in building talent and technology to reinforce this exponential growth,” said Lalit Das, 3SC CEO.

Founded by Lalit Das and Sarita Das in 2012, the company offers two products, Demand Curve and 4PL Visilog. While the Demand Curve helps with inventory forecasting, 4PL streamlines stakeholder communication.

Other products include Collaborative Demand Portal to manage demand, DispatchX for the planning of distribution, and Prism to model scenarios. The company also works with firms to execute end-to-end order fulfilment and first and last mile distribution.

The firm’s clientele includes P&G, Flipkart, Philips healthcare, and PepsiCo.

Another deal took place in logistics earlier this month, with SoftBank backed Delhivery raising $100 million from a subsidiary of US-based logistics giant FedEx Corp.