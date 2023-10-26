facebook-page-view
GEAPP plans VC fund to back Indian clean energy infrastructure startups

By Aman Malik

  • 26 Oct 2023
GEAPP plans VC fund to back Indian clean energy infrastructure startups
Saurabh Kumar, India head, GEAPP

The Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet (GEAPP), a philanthropic platform founded by the Rockefeller Foundation, the Ikea Foundation and the Bezos Earth Fund, is looking to start a venture capital fund to back green energy startups in India, a senior executive told VCCircle.  GEAPP, which was set up to work in ......

