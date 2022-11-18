'GDP growth to grow up to 6.3% in Q2FY23'
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement

'GDP growth to grow up to 6.3% in Q2FY23'

By Staff Writer

  • 18 Nov 2022
'GDP growth to grow up to 6.3% in Q2FY23'
Credit: 123RF.com

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) expects India's economy to record growth between 6.1% and 6.3% for the second quarter of the financial year FY23. In its latest monthly bulletin, RBI stated that if these growth rates are realised then the country is on course for a growth rate of about 7% in 2022-23.

RBI released November 2022 bulletin on Friday.

Giving an outlook for economic growth, RBI's bulletin said, "based on high-frequency indicators, our nowcasting and full information models peg real GDP growth in Q2 between 6.1% and 6.3%."

Advertisement

It added, "If this is realised, India is on course for a growth rate of about 7% in 2022-23."

Highlighting Q3 performances, RBI's bulletin added that "supply responses in the economy are gaining strength. The cumulative procurement of rice during this kharif marketing season has already crested last year’s collection. Although wheat procurement has declined quite sharply, the good news is that rabi sowing is up year-on-year backed up by good northeast monsoon rainfall and reservoir water storage levels."

Further, RBI's bulletin explained that Industrial production (IIP) shed the contraction in August and turned in positive momentum in September on a seasonally adjusted basis after a gap of two months. This is corroborated by the manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) for October. In the services sector, the PMI for October accelerated from a six-month low in September. The construction sector remains in expansion, and contact-intensive services, in particular, hospitality, travel and recreation, are experiencing explosive growth. Aggregate demand, on the other hand, is showing an uneven profile. While urban demand appears robust as the section on domestic developments profiles, rural demand which was muted, is gaining some strength recently.

Advertisement

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das' note said, "Indian economy has been growing steadily, drawing strength from its macroeconomic fundamentals and buffers."

He cited IMF data which mentioned that India is slated to be one of the fastest growing major economies of the world in the current year as well as in the next year.

The governor added, "Our policies – fiscal, monetary and regulatory – were prudent, targeted and time-bound. We were careful to ensure that demand remained in balance while supply conditions improved."

Advertisement

Share article on

Advertisement

Articles

Zomato sees third exit of top leader this month

Consumer

Zomato sees third exit of top leader this month

'GDP growth to grow up to 6.3% in Q2FY23'

Finance

'GDP growth to grow up to 6.3% in Q2FY23'

Premium
StartupXseed Ventures to deploy bulk of second fund by FY23 end

TMT

StartupXseed Ventures to deploy bulk of second fund by FY23 end

Google, Karnataka join hands to support emerging startups, women entrepreneurs

Infrastructure

Google, Karnataka join hands to support emerging startups, women entrepreneurs

Skyroot Aerospace successfully launches India's first ever private rocket

General

Skyroot Aerospace successfully launches India's first ever private rocket

Markets record first weekly loss in five weeks on hawkish US Fed

Finance

Markets record first weekly loss in five weeks on hawkish US Fed

Advertisement