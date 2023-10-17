Game Theory, two others raise early-stage funding

Sukrut Gejji, Sudeep Kulkarni and Saket Gejji, co-founders, Game Theory

Sportstech startup Game Theory, logistics firm Omnivio and simplification platform Done Deal have raised early-stage funding, the companies said on Tuesday.



Game Theory

Bengaluru-based Game Theory has raised $2 million (Rs 16.6 crore) in a pre-Series A funding round led by Nithin Kamath’s Rainmatter Capital.

WEH Ventures, Prequate Advisory, Tennis player Rohan Bopanna and Balakrishna Adiga also participated in the round.

Advertisement

Game Theory will use the fresh money to develop its core technology for skill-based matchmaking, establish coaching products, and expand the reach of smart sporting facilities across the country.

Founded by Sudeep Kulkarni, Saket and Sukrut Gejji, Game Theory uses artificial intelligence and computer vision to provide a gamified experience to users while providing a superior playing experience on-court/ on-field like automated scoring, game highlights and sports statistics.

Earlier, the company raised $500,000 in a funding round from Techstars and undisclosed angel investors.



Omnivio

Advertisement

Former Snapdeal executives floated e-commerce and omnichannel logistics startup Omnivio has raised $1.02 million (Rs 8.4 crore) in a seed funding round led by Caret Capital, formerly known as Supply Chain Labs.

The round also saw participation from early-stage VC firms like Blume Ventures, Eximius VC, SuniconVenture Fund, Misfits, and undisclosed angel syndicates and angel investors investors from India, the Middle East, and South East Asia.

It plans to use the funding for product development and expansion of its enterprise Go-To-Market (GTM) teams in India and the Middle East.

Advertisement

Founded by Sidhartha Bhimania and Anuj Jain in 2021, Omnivio is a control tower-backed logistics marketplace that connects retail enterprises and logistics providers.

Notably, the Noida-based startup had previously raised $400,000 in an angel round from 91 Ventures, Dexter Angels, Supermorpehus, and a host of angel investors in 2022.

Advertisement

Done Deal has secured $800,000 (Rs 6.65 crore) in a pre-seed funding round led by Nikhil Kamath and Abhijeet Pai’s proptech investment firm Gruhas.

The round also saw participation from early-stage venture capital firms, such as WeFounderCircle (WFC), Capital-A, Dezerv Innovation Fund, ICE.VC, along with undisclosed angel investors.

The startup will use the funding to accelerate product development and scale the platform along with expanding its presence across geographies.

Advertisement

Founded by Rohit Raj, Aneesh Sivakumar and Ankur Jain, Done Deal aims to modernise the legacy M&A process using technology. In their first phase, they are building a simple and transparent platform to enable anonymous discovery of vetted startups by potential acquirers across the globe.

Share article on Leave Your Comments