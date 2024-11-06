GalaxEye, CynLr, Heliware, Innovartan Learning secure early-stage cheques

The founding team of GalaxEye

Spacetech startup GalaxEye, deeptech robotics startup CynLr, 3D geospatial platform Heliware and Innovartan Learning Solutions bagged early-stage fundings, the companies said on Wednesday.

GalaxEye, a space-tech startup focused on satellite-based Earth observation, raised $10 million (over Rs 84 crore) in a Series A funding round.

The investors included tech-focused MountTech, which has former Union Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar as its founder chairman. This is MountTech’s maiden investment since the first close of its fund July 2024.

This latest infusion will help the company accelerate the development of its upcoming satellite mission, which aims to deliver high-resolution, all-weather, multi-sensor data next year.

Founded in 2021, GalaxEye’s plans to launch micro-satellites capable of providing real-time insights to both government and private sectors by 2027, the company said in a statement.

This round also saw investment from venture capital funds such as Mela Ventures, Speciale Invest, ideaForge, Samarthya Investment Advisors, and Infosys, which last month disclosed the investment in the company.



CynLr

Deep-tech robotics startup Cybernetics Laboratory (CynLr) raised $10 million in a Series A funding round led by Pavestone and Athera Venture Partners (formerly Inventus India). With the latest capital infusion, the startup has raised a total of $15.2 million.

Existing investors Speciale Invest, Infoedge, and others also participated in the round.

CynLr will now expand its 60-member core team into a 120-member global team, along with expanding its research and software development team. Moreover, the company will be hiring business and operational leaders, marketing and sales teams across India, the US, and Switzerland, it said in a statement.

CynLr is a visual object intelligence platform that enables industrial robotic arms to see, understand, and manipulate any object in random unstructured environments.

3D geospatial platform Heliware secured Rs 4 crore (about $0.5 million) in a pre-Series A funding round led by JITO Incubation and Innovation Foundation (JIIF). Other investors include TiE and Vatvistaar Ventures.

The fresh funds will support the upcoming launch of Heliware's new products, Bhumi Maps and Bhumi Builder, which empower users to engage in geospatial analysis and software development, the company said in a statement.

Founded by Rajan Srivastav in 2018, the geospatial startup provides analytics, modeling, simulation, and visualization of spatial data, as well as customized software and services to the defense, solar, construction, urban planning, and other industries.

With a client base of over 100 companies across five countries, the company has developed two patented modules, and partnered with numerous organizations, according to the company’s statement.

Innovartan Learning Solutions

Innovartan Learning Solutions raised Rs 5 crore in a pre-seed funding round from Gokul Rajaram, a board member at Pinterest, Coinbase, and The Trade Desk, and Amit Singhal, founder of the Sitare Foundation and Sitare University.

The startup equips schools with the tools and expertise needed to integrate competitive exam preparation seamlessly into their curriculum.

Founder Prashant Sharma, before Innovartan, led his previous venture, MyClassroom, where he raised $14 million in funding. After exiting MyClassroom, he founded Innovartan in 2023 with a vision to unite schools through standardized content and technology.

