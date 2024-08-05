Fundalogical Ventures set to hit maiden fund’s first close
Fundalogical Ventures set to hit maiden fund’s first close

By Aman Rawat

  • 05 Aug 2024
Ratna Mehta, CEO and managing partner, Fundalogical Ventures

Fundalogical Ventures aims to hit the first close of its maiden venture capital fund in coming months, a top executive told VCCircle.  “We are nearing our first close and are looking to achieve the fundraising milestone by next quarter,” said Ratna Mehta, chief executive officer and managing partner of Fundalogical.  Mehta, a ......

