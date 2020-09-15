Stay Home. Read Quality News
  1. Home
  2. TMT
TMT
By
Freshtohome upsizes funding round, taps another PE investor
Photo Credit: Pixabay

Freshtohome Foods Pvt. Ltd, an online fish and meat seller, has bumped up its Series C round with more cash from another foreign...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
UPCOMING EVENTS