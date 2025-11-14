Foundamental set to close third construction-tech fund at $116 mn

Premium Foundamental managing partner Shubhankar Bhattacharya

Berlin- and Mumbai-based venture capital firm Foundamental is set to close its third construction-tech fund at around €100 million (around $116 million), an executive familiar with its plans told VCCircle. In September, Foundamental’s managing partner Shubhankar Bhattacharya had said that the firm aimed to close the third fund by the end ......