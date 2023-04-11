Fortis Healthcare arm SRL Diagnostics buys Delhi pathology lab

Premium
SRL Diagnostics, a subsidiary of Mumbai-listed hospital chain Fortis Healthcare, has acquired Lifeline Laboratory to expand its reach in the Indian pathology market. The acquisition of Lifeline, which is based in the National Capital Region, will accelerate SRL's growth and geographic penetration, the company said in a statement. SRL, which generates annual ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.