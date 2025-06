Former SBFC Finance exec Pankaj Poddar eyes fundraise for new venture

Premium Pankaj Poddar | Credit: LinkedIn

Pankaj Poddar, who recently stepped down from his role as the chief risk officer at non-bank lender SBFC Finance Ltd, has set the ball rolling to set up a new venture, two people aware of the matter told VCCircle. Poddar, who resigned from the Mumbai-listed non-banking finance company with effect from ......